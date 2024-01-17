Money market funds stand as sole asset class with net inflows in 2023

Investors redeemed £32.5bn from all asset classes in 2023, surpassing 2019 for the largest outflow in absolute terms.

According to Morningstar's latest UK Fund Flows report, money market funds attracted over £4bn inflows last year, taking in £248m in December alone.

By comparison, equity funds suffered almost £3.5bn more redemptions in 2023 than the prior year, and failed to record a single month of net inflows, with £668m withdrawn in December.

Fixed income funds shed £826m in December, raising the total to £254m of net outflows in 2023, while Morningstar's ‘Allocation' category saw £507m outflows last month, for a total £7.8bn for the year.

Morningstar: Over 60% of active bond managers outperform passive rivals

Investors redeemed £32.5bn from all asset classes in 2023, surpassing 2019 for the largest outflow in absolute terms. However, in relative terms, 2019 saw a larger outflow.

Year-end aggregate flows also showed a pronounced trend to sustainably labelled and passive strategies from non-sustainably labelled funds and active managers.

Sustainable funds saw £5.7bn outflows over 2023, while non-sustainable funds suffered £26.9bn in redemptions. Flows to sustainably labelled strategies were more muted than in recent years, however.

Passive funds gained £21bn inflows last year, as active managers shed £53.5bn. In December alone, trackers attracted £1.9bn inflows, while active funds saw £3.9bn in redemptions.

Morningstar estimates up to 300 existing funds will opt for SDR label in 2024

The largest category inflow in December was US Large-Cap Blend Equity, with £866m inflows, although the category saw a total of £1.2bn in net outflows in 2023.

Meanwhile, GBP Flexible Allocation suffered £527m in redemptions last month, bringing the total for the year to £9.3bn.

Estimated net flows for the top ten UK-domiciled fund groups in December largely resembled 2023 trends, with those with passive offerings faring better than active-only houses.

BlackRock topped the rankings for the year, with £6.6bn estimated net flows for 2023, followed by Vanguard (£2.8bn), Legal & General (£2.8bn) and HSBC (£2.6bn).