Money market funds stand as sole asset class with net inflows in 2023

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Investors redeemed £32.5bn from all asset classes in 2023, surpassing 2019 for the largest outflow in absolute terms.
Investors redeemed £32.5bn from all asset classes in 2023, surpassing 2019 for the largest outflow in absolute terms.

Money market funds were the only asset class to receive net inflows last year, with equity funds surpassing 2022’s redemptions, with a total £18bn outflows.

According to Morningstar's latest UK Fund Flows report, money market funds attracted over £4bn inflows last year, taking in £248m in December alone. 

By comparison, equity funds suffered almost £3.5bn more redemptions in 2023 than the prior year, and failed to record a single month of net inflows, with £668m withdrawn in December. 

Fixed income funds shed £826m in December, raising the total to £254m of net outflows in 2023, while Morningstar's ‘Allocation' category saw £507m outflows last month, for a total £7.8bn for the year. 

Morningstar: Over 60% of active bond managers outperform passive rivals

Investors redeemed £32.5bn from all asset classes in 2023, surpassing 2019 for the largest outflow in absolute terms. However, in relative terms, 2019 saw a larger outflow. 

Year-end aggregate flows also showed a pronounced trend to sustainably labelled and passive strategies from non-sustainably labelled funds and active managers. 

Sustainable funds saw £5.7bn outflows over 2023, while non-sustainable funds suffered £26.9bn in redemptions. Flows to sustainably labelled strategies were more muted than in recent years, however. 

Passive funds gained £21bn inflows last year, as active managers shed £53.5bn. In December alone, trackers attracted £1.9bn inflows, while active funds saw £3.9bn in redemptions.

Morningstar estimates up to 300 existing funds will opt for SDR label in 2024

The largest category inflow in December was US Large-Cap Blend Equity, with £866m inflows, although the category saw a total of £1.2bn in net outflows in 2023.

Meanwhile, GBP Flexible Allocation suffered £527m in redemptions last month, bringing the total for the year to £9.3bn.

Estimated net flows for the top ten UK-domiciled fund groups in December largely resembled 2023 trends, with those with passive offerings faring better than active-only houses.

BlackRock topped the rankings for the year, with £6.6bn estimated net flows for 2023, followed by Vanguard (£2.8bn), Legal & General (£2.8bn) and HSBC (£2.6bn).

