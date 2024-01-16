Ninety One addresses shareholder dissidents from AGM

Concerns over ‘dilution of rights’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

UK asset manager Ninety One has addressed a cohort of shareholders who pushed back on some of its resolutions at the 2023 annual general meeting.

In an RNS notice published today (16 January), Ninety One said all resolutions were passed at its AGM back in July, but one matter relating to its general authority to issue ordinary shares for cash received a "significant number of votes against it". Longstanding Ninety One global equity manager pair exit Overall, 20.4% of shareholders voted against the measure and, at the time, the board said it would "continue its ongoing dialogue with shareholders and consult as appropriate to fully understand any concerns in relation to this resolution". In its required update, which has to co...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Schroders Greencoat launches semi-liquid energy transition infrastructure fund

Best performing funds of 2023 offer triple-digit returns but poor timing spells 30% loss

More on Fund management

Chilean boutique takes 25% stake in Aubrey Capital Management
Fund management

Chilean boutique takes 25% stake in Aubrey Capital Management

LarrainVial Asset Management

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 January 2024 • 1 min read
Ardevora Asset Management shuts its doors after 14 years
Fund management

Ardevora Asset Management shuts its doors after 14 years

Founders worked together for 38 years

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 January 2024 • 1 min read
Premier Miton replaces manager on newly-acquired GVQ funds
Fund management

Premier Miton replaces manager on newly-acquired GVQ funds

£86m combined AUM

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 15 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot