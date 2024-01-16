Ninety One addresses shareholder dissidents from AGM

UK asset manager Ninety One has addressed a cohort of shareholders who pushed back on some of its resolutions at the 2023 annual general meeting.
In an RNS notice published today (16 January), Ninety One said all resolutions were passed at its AGM back in July, but one matter relating to its general authority to issue ordinary shares for cash received a "significant number of votes against it". Longstanding Ninety One global equity manager pair exit Overall, 20.4% of shareholders voted against the measure and, at the time, the board said it would "continue its ongoing dialogue with shareholders and consult as appropriate to fully understand any concerns in relation to this resolution". In its required update, which has to co...
