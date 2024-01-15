Premier Miton replaces manager on newly-acquired GVQ funds

Premier Miton Group has appointed Matthew Tillett as manager of its newly-acquired fund pair, replacing existing manager Jamie Seaton, who will remain at GVQ Investment Management.
Subsidiary Premier Fund Managers will replace GVQ Investment Management as manager of the £5.7m GVQ Opportunities and £80m GVQ UK Focus funds, which will be renamed Premier Miton Opportunities and Premier Miton UK Focus, respectively. Premier Miton takes 60% profit hit as net outflows climb to £1.1bn The Dublin-domiciled funds mark the "foundation" of Premier Miton's offshore development plans, offering the firm access to distribution beyond the UK. Manager Tillett also oversees the £360m Premier Miton UK Value Opportunities fund. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes