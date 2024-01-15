Premier Miton replaces manager on newly-acquired GVQ funds

£86m combined AUM

James Baxter-Derrington
Premier Miton Group has appointed Matthew Tillett as manager of its newly-acquired fund pair, replacing existing manager Jamie Seaton, who will remain at GVQ Investment Management.

Subsidiary Premier Fund Managers will replace GVQ Investment Management as manager of the £5.7m GVQ Opportunities and £80m GVQ UK Focus funds, which will be renamed Premier Miton Opportunities and Premier Miton UK Focus, respectively. Premier Miton takes 60% profit hit as net outflows climb to £1.1bn The Dublin-domiciled funds mark the "foundation" of Premier Miton's offshore development plans, offering the firm access to distribution beyond the UK. Manager Tillett also oversees the £360m Premier Miton UK Value Opportunities fund. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expe...

James Baxter-Derrington
