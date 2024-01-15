Aviva Investors adds manager to UK Equity Income fund

Aviva Investors has hired Kunal Kothari as a co-portfolio manager on its UK Equity Income fund, poaching the manager from Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
Kothari brings 16 years' experience to the role and served most recently as equity analyst and deputy fund manager on Columbia Threadneedle's UK Alpha strategy, alongside co-ordinating the UK equity research desk. Square Mile downgrades Aviva Equity Income following manager departure Prior to this, Kothari held research roles at Merian Global Investors, Santander Asset Management and Schroders. Reporting to head of UK equities Trevor Green, Kothari begins in his new role on 19 February 2024. Amanda Blanc and Andrew Bell awarded New Year Honours for services to financial sector ...
