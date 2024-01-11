Hargreaves Lansdown removes abrdn Asia Pacific Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist

Hargreaves Lansdown has removed the abrdn Asia Pacific Equity fund from its Wealth Shortlist, after meetings with the managers failed to reassure concerns about the fund’s lacklustre performance.
The £830.9m fund was launched in 1987 and is run by the management team of Flavia Cheong, Louis Lu, Pruksa Iamthongthong, James Thom and Christina Woon. It invests in Asia Pacific focused equities, excluding Japan, with investments in TSMC, Samsung Electronics and Tencent Holdings, among others. Cheong has worked on the fund since 1996 and has worked "closely" with Iamthongthong since the latter joined in 2007, according to HL investment analyst Henry Ince. Jefferies retains 'Buy' rating for Hargreaves Lansdown In a research note, Ince said that during that interim, the fund out...
