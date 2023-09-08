Hargreave Hale AIM VCT launches £20m fundraise

Portfolio valued at £161.9m

Nicholas Hyett, investment manager at Wealth Club, described the VCT's mix of main market securities, fixed income investments, unquoted companies and AIM listed businesses as 'unusual'.
Nicholas Hyett, investment manager at Wealth Club, described the VCT’s mix of main market securities, fixed income investments, unquoted companies and AIM listed businesses as 'unusual'.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has launched an offer for subscription to raise £20m, with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20m.

The trust's portfolio is valued at £161.9m and targets an annual dividend of 5% of net asset value.

Nicholas Hyett, investment manager at Wealth Club, described the VCT's mix of main market securities, fixed income investments, unquoted companies and AIM-listed businesses as "unusual".

"A more diverse portfolio has the potential to smooth out some of the volatility that is an unavoidable part of investing in smaller companies, although it may also limit the potential for the most impressive returns," said Hyett.

"Nonetheless, for investors looking to take advantage of low valuations in an AIM market that is looking pretty beaten up, the Hargreave Hale VCT could be attractive."

In an announcement yesterday (7 September), the trust said the offer would remain open until 22 March 2024 for those seeking tax relief in the 2023/24 tax year, and 12 August 2024 for those seeking tax relief in the 2024/25 tax year, unless the offer is fully subscribed at an earlier date.

The trust will also be convening a general meeting on 11 October to ask shareholders to approve share issuance in relation to the offer.

