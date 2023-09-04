Invesco UK funds and Aviva multi-asset range earn ratings from RSMR

The Invesco UK Opportunities fund and Invesco UK Enhanced Index fund have not been rated by RSMR before, with the firm praising both funds for their track records.

The Invesco UK Opportunities fund and Invesco UK Enhanced Index fund have not been rated by RSMR before, with the firm praising both funds for their track records.

Invesco's UK Opportunities fund, which launched in 1987, has returned 72.8% over the last three years, compared to an IA UK All Companies average of 25%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

RSMR analysts lauded the fund's consistent track record, noting its high conviction approach and bottom-up fundamental proprietary research differentiates the strategy from its peers.

RSMR adds US equity funds from BNY Mellon and Brown Advisory to rated list

"The fund will typically perform well when value is in vogue and will underperform in strongly rising markets led by growth stocks. The fund should outperform over a full cycle," the firm said.

Meanwhile, the UK Enhanced Index fund, which launched in 1993, has returned 42% in three years against the 25% sector average.

RMSR highlighted the fund's "very experienced" Invesco quantitative strategies team, and cited its systematic and structured process as a key benefit.

Aviva's multi-asset core funds, the other funds to receive ratings, are a range of five risk targeted portfolios that each have volatility targets relative to global equity volatility, with 20%, 45%, 60%, 75% and 100% all represented.

RSMR adds Gravis fund of REITs to rated list

The range launched in 2020, managed by the same team that manages the Aviva MAF Plus range of funds, which have been an RSMR-rated range since 2018.

The "lower cost option" takes a longer-term strategic approach and makes "extensive use" of in-house passive vehicles to keep costs low, RSMR analysts said, while still using the same "well-resourced and experienced" team.

RSMR also added an offshore Luxembourg OEIC, the BlackRock World Mining fund, to its ratings, citing the green transition as a strong tailwind for commodities, along with its highly experienced team.

This is one of only two funds rated by RSMR that is also classified in the IA Commodities and Natural Resources sector, the firm added.