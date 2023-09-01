ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board faces removal vote at second general meeting

Requisitioned by investment manager

James Baxter-Derrington
1 min read
The board noted its disappointment at convening a second general meeting requisitioned by investment manager ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management, given investors voted against the continuation resolution on 24 August.
Image:

The board of the ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust will face a removal vote at a second requisitioned general meeting in a month, as the investment manager continues its tussle with the directors despite investors supporting the board’s stance on a continuation vote.

In a stock market announcement, the board confirmed the second requisitioned general meeting will be held on 25 September, with the resolutions comprising the removal and replacement of all four directors.

Following this result, the board wrote to the manager to request it withdraw its second requisition, which it refused.

Investors vote against ThomasLloyd Energy Impact continuation

It argued the result of the first requisitioned general meeting demonstrated support and a "clear mandate" for the board to make changes to the trust, including the publication of the delayed reports, lifting of the share suspension and re-evaluation of the RUMS project.

The board recommends investors vote against the proposal, arguing the replacement of the current directors with ones "unfamiliar" with the trust would be "highly disruptive" to the trust.

Chair Sue Inglis said: "The current board is fully committed and determined to oversee the ongoing processes required to deliver the best possible future for the company.

"At the forefront of the board's mind is the desire for a successful relaunch of the company with an Asian focus and impact strategy. The board believes that it is very much in the interests of the company for shareholders to act now in a unified manner thereby reinforcing the clear mandate given at the first requisitioned general meeting to the current board to seek to deliver this objective."

