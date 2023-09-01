Castlefield hires lead manager for sustainable European fund

Buckley joins from Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, where he worked as head of equity research since 2021. Prior to that, he was head of European equities at Barings for over 14 years. He is also a trustee investment adviser for the Noel Buxton trust.

In his new role, Buckley will replace outgoing manager Rory Hammerson, who leaves Castlefield to take over his family business focused on sustainable agriculture.

John Eckersley, founder and senior partner at Castlefield, said: "James' wealth of expertise in European equities further enhances the resource behind the Castlefield Sustainable European fund and will help to ensure continued strong returns for our clients."

Buckley added: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Castlefield - whose ethos and investment philosophy is well aligned with my own. I look forward to working with the investment team towards the continued growth and success of the Sustainable European fund."

The Castlefield Sustainable European fund holds £22m in assets - as of 31 August 2023 - and has underperformed against its benchmark, IA Europe excluding UK, over five years, according to data from FE fundinfo.