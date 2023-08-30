Close Brothers AM continues poaching streak from Investec W&I

Close Brothers Asset Management has appointed Chris Hutchinson as a senior investment manager at the firm, becoming the third hire between the firms in the last six months.
Based in CBAM's Cheltenham office, Hutchinson will be tasked with developing and implementing bespoke, multi-asset class investment solutions.
Hutchinson joins CBAM from Investec W&I, where he has spent his entire career, beginning as a trainee investment manager in 2017 before becoming an investment manager last year.
This is the third instance of CBAM hiring a manager from Investec W&I since May, with Ed Mawle and Marcus Vertue both joining as senior investment director earlier this year.
Giles Marshall, head of bespoke at CBAM, said: "We are delighted to have Chris join our expanding Cheltenham team, bolstering our offering and expertise.
"Chris's arrival demonstrates our commitment to our business strategy and plays a key role in the growth of our bespoke business, as we continue to expand our footprint across various regions in the UK."
He said: "Chris is a valuable addition, and we look forward to working with him over the coming years."