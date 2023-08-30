Close Brothers AM continues poaching streak from Investec W&I

Based in CBAM's Cheltenham office, Hutchinson will be tasked with developing and implementing bespoke, multi-asset class investment solutions.

Hutchinson joins CBAM from Investec W&I, where he has spent his entire career, beginning as a trainee investment manager in 2017 before becoming an investment manager last year.

This is the third instance of CBAM hiring a manager from Investec W&I since May, with Ed Mawle and Marcus Vertue both joining as senior investment director earlier this year.

Giles Marshall, head of bespoke at CBAM, said: "We are delighted to have Chris join our expanding Cheltenham team, bolstering our offering and expertise.

"Chris's arrival demonstrates our commitment to our business strategy and plays a key role in the growth of our bespoke business, as we continue to expand our footprint across various regions in the UK."

He said: "Chris is a valuable addition, and we look forward to working with him over the coming years."