JP Morgan head of convertible bonds retires

Hart Woodson

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Woodson joined JPMAM five years ago from Advent Capital Management.

Hart Woodson, head of convertible bonds at JP Morgan Asset Management, is set to retire later this year after more than 40 years in the industry.

Woodson joined JPMAM five years ago from Advent Capital Management, where he became co manager of the JPM Global Convertibles fund and JPM Global Convertibles Conservative fund.

In a statement, a spokesperson for JPMAM said Woodson's responsibilities will be transitioned to Paul Levene, Eric Wehbe and Winnie Liu.

Levene and Wehbe were existing co-managers on the fund with Liu being added to replace Woodson as the third on the  Global Convertibles fund, and for the Global Convertibles Conservative portfolio, Liu and Levene already worked together and will now have Wehbe join them there too.

Investment Week understands that while Woodson will no longer be a named manager, he will continue to support the team into the fourth quarter of the year to enable a smooth transition.

