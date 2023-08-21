Gresham House appoints head of housing investments

Chris Carter Keall

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The new head joins from LifeX Aps, a residential operator and technology platform, where he was head of real estate strategy and chief investment officer.
Image:

The new head joins from LifeX Aps, a residential operator and technology platform, where he was head of real estate strategy and chief investment officer.

Gresham House has appointed Chris Carter Keall to the newly created role of head of asset management, housing.

Keall will be responsible for all aspects of property and asset management within the firm's UK focused housing portfolios.

Gresham House boosts sustainable infrastructure team with triple hire

The new head previously worked at LifeX Aps, a residential operator and technology platform, where he was head of real estate strategy between September 2019 and January 2020, and CIO until his departure in November 2021. He then worked at Warwick Investment Group until this year.

Keall will work with Gresham's current managing director of real estate Mike Adams and the wider housing team.

Commenting on Keall's appointment, Adams said his new colleague would bring a "deep knowledge and broad industry expertise" to the firm, highlighting the new head's "entrepreneurial spirit and experience", which would "complement our capabilities and culture as we deliver on our strategic goals".

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Tatton IM launches money market funds

LSEG Dewi John: Egos and Cheques

More on People moves

Hetal Mehta, head of economic research at St James’s Place
People moves

St James's Place appoints head of economic research

Hetal Mehta

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 August 2023 • 1 min read
The new hires will work within the British Sustainable Infrastructure Strategy (BSIF) and its connected sidecars.
People moves

Gresham House boosts sustainable infrastructure team with triple hire

Managing BSIF funds

Jayna Rana
clock 16 August 2023 • 2 min read
Elmgreen (pictured) is returning to NAM from Amundi, where he was head of equities and a member of the global investment committee since 2019.
People moves

Amundi's Elmgreen returns to Nordea AM in fixed income and equities CIO role

Kasper Elmgreen

Jayna Rana
clock 10 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

BlackRock Olivia Markham: Gold fever

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
02

Second largest Home REIT tenant begins wind-up process as investment policy vote looms

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

The Big Interview: Impax CEO on avoiding 'lazy' ESG acronym and doubling assets by 2030

18 August 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Green shoots' for listed private equity as exit activity shows rebound signs

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

Deep Dive: Tokenisation represents 'paradigm shift' for asset management

18 August 2023 • 4 min read
06

GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

18 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot