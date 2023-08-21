Gresham House appoints head of housing investments

The new head joins from LifeX Aps, a residential operator and technology platform, where he was head of real estate strategy and chief investment officer.

Keall will be responsible for all aspects of property and asset management within the firm's UK focused housing portfolios.

The new head previously worked at LifeX Aps, a residential operator and technology platform, where he was head of real estate strategy between September 2019 and January 2020, and CIO until his departure in November 2021. He then worked at Warwick Investment Group until this year.

Keall will work with Gresham's current managing director of real estate Mike Adams and the wider housing team.

Commenting on Keall's appointment, Adams said his new colleague would bring a "deep knowledge and broad industry expertise" to the firm, highlighting the new head's "entrepreneurial spirit and experience", which would "complement our capabilities and culture as we deliver on our strategic goals".