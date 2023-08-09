Schroders renames global fixed income desk and reshuffles manager lineup

Julian Houdain (pictured) is taking over several funds after the reshuffle

The rebranded global unconstrained fixed income team will be led by Julien Houdain, who has been promoted to the newly created role of head of global unconstrained fixed income, reporting to global head of fixed income Andy Chorlton.

Paul Grainger had been the head of global fixed income and currency prior to the changes. Schroders was unable to confirm Grainger's current role at the firm.

A spokesperson for Schroders said: "As fixed income markets become increasingly complex, and the needs of our clients evolve, it is important that our investment processes also evolve so we can strive to offer the very best performance outcomes to our clients."

The global unconstrained fixed income team manages over $48bn of assets, with 20 investment professionals within its platform.

Houdain joined Schroders in 2019 as deputy head of the credit team in Europe after 12 years at Legal & General Investment Management.

Since February 2020, he has run the $2.9bn Schroder ISF Global Credit Income fund alongside Martin Coucke, who became co-manager in August 2021. He has also co-managed the £533.1m Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond fund since 2021.

As part of the reorganisation, Coucke has joined the management of the £192.5m Schroder Strategic Bond fund, currently managed by Houdain and Daniel Pearson.

Grainger managed the £111m Schroder Gilt and Fixed Interest fund since 2016, but has now been replaced by Houdain, who will run the strategy alongside James Ringer, co-manager since 2020.

Houdain has also replaced Grainger on the £592m Schroder Sterling Broad Market Bond and £66.1m Schroder Sustainable Bond funds.

Ringer and Robbie Boukhoufane are currently listed as the co-managers of the Schroder Sustainable Bond fund. However, Boukhoufane left Schroders in July, according to his LinkedIn profile.