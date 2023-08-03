Fidelity International's Sotiris Boutsis retires after 21 years

The portfolio was officially taken over by Mac Elatab and Lee Sotos on 1 August, with Elatab listed as the lead manager.

Longstanding manager Sotiris Boutsis has retired from Fidelity International after 21 years at the firm.

Boutsis oversaw the £1.3bn Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services fund from 2010, having began at the firm as an equity analyst in 2002, before joining the Pan-European financials analyst team in 2006, where he worked until his promotion to fund manager.

Both have worked with Boutsis for several years on the portfolio, and began their careers at Fidelity as analysts.

A spokesperson for Fidelity confirmed that the investment strategy would remain unchanged and continue to invest with a bottom-up approach in "quality franchises and long-term winners".

The spokesperson said the firm was "sad to see [Boutsis] go, but thanks him for his contribution and wishes him the best for the future".

