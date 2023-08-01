Catastrophe bond market doubles in size

'The challenge for this asset class is that, despite the years of data on such naturally occurring events, reinsurance companies try to assign reasonable probabilities to the occurrence of a specific event.'

This growth trend, which coincides with the greater frequency of natural disasters, emphasises the ongoing need for insurance for losses related to catastrophes.

Investors are attracted to catastrophe bonds because of their lower correlation to traditional bond and stock markets, due to the unpredictable nature of weather-related disasters and potential for higher returns, Morningstar found.

Catastrophe bonds work with the investor receiving their money back plus interest if no disaster occurs.

If a disaster does occur, the investor can lose some, or all, of their money, depending on the cost to the reinsurer.

Mara Dobrescu, director of fixed income research at Morningstar, said this higher risk and potential for individual bonds to experience significant losses "means diversification is key when investing in a catastrophe bond strategy".

She added: "The challenge for this asset class is that, despite the years of data on such naturally occurring events, reinsurance companies try to assign reasonable probabilities to the occurrence of a specific event.

"But they lack any consistent predictability, particularly as climate change introduces additional uncertainties."

On average, Morningstar found funds in the catastrophe bond cohort delivered on their promise of outperforming the broader global bond market and delivering low correlation to most traditional asset classes.

However, a majority underperformed the most representative performance yardstick (the Swiss Re Cat Bond index).

Funds managed by GAM, Schroders and Twelve Capital take up the lion's share of assets, which Morningstar flagged as raising potential capacity concerns.

Morningstar's global database included 46 funds focused on catastrophe bonds and/or private insurance-linked securities, as of June 2023, with a total of $16.5bn.

All of these funds labelled themselves as actively-managed, but their degree of differentiation versus the broader market was difficult for Morningstar to ascertain.

Some traditional bond and multi-asset funds also use catastrophe bonds as diversifiers, in small sleeves, but this is not widespread.

Fund managers were found to charge high fees to investors on most share classes, while there are no passive options currently in the catastrophe bond space.