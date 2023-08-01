12 St James's Place funds fail to deliver value

Of the 12 funds which failed to delivered value, nine will apply lower annual management charges from the end of July 2023.

Out of the 39 funds available to UK investors, 12 were labelled as ‘delivered insufficient value' as of March 2023. In all 12 instances, fund underperformance was the main driver for the negative outcome.

Out of the 12, nearly half were global strategies.

For instance, the Global Absolute Return fund underperformed its benchmark over the last 15 months. Performance was assessed from January 2022, when the strategy - which used to be the Multi-Asset fund - was merged with the Alternative Assets and UK Absolute Return fund, SJP explained.

The board of the Unit Trust Group at SJP said it will reduce the annual management charge by two basis points from 31 July 2023 as a result, and will also change the manager, replacing Invesco with Fulcrum.

Another fund of note is the company's Japan strategy, which the UTG board found also delivered insufficient value to clients, underperforming its benchmark over the last five years.

Similarly to the Global Absolute Return fund, its annual management charge will be reduced by four basis points and current manager Nippon will be replaced by Dalton Investments.

Tom Beal, director of investments and CEO of the UTG at St James's Place, said: "This year's value assessment statement reflects a change in our methodology as we build on our principle to improve clients' understanding of their investments with the benefit of greater transparency.

"When a client invests with us, they pay a single ongoing charge that includes the cost of investing and all the other services they receive from us, including advice. So, this year we have calculated performance assessments net of all fees. We have also included an assessment of the value from these additional services when determining the most appropriate overall fund rating. This will be reflected by a difference in the performance rating and the overall rating, when compared with last year's report.

"While we hope this report helps our clients to assess the value of each individual fund, they should work with their partner to agree a suitable portfolio or a range of funds that meets their individual risk appetite and financial goals."