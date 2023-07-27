Link Fund Solutions completes windup of LF Odey Portfolio

The strategy was first suspended by authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions on 15 June 2023 to "protect shareholders" following high redemption requests.

On 29 June, LFS announced the fund was not going to be reopened and would be terminated "as soon as practicable".

Today (27 July) the strategy was removed from Odey Asset Management's funds list on its website and Investment Week understands that investors' money in the fund has been returned to them.

Both LFS and Odey AM declined to comment.

The LF Odey Portfolio was first launched in April 2010 and, up until its suspension and eventual termination were announced, was managed by Peter Martin.

The fund size as of 10 July 2023 was £93m, according to data from Hargreaves Lansdown. It had a total of 43 holdings - with US Treasury inflation indexed bonds; 0 1/8% index-linked Treasury gilts 2044; Shell; BAE Systems and Astrazeneca as its top five.