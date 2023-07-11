Aviva Investors expands real assets team with double hire

Both new hires will report to David Hedalen, head of real assets research at Aviva Investors

Viktor Dietrich has joined the firm as a research director while Rebecca Crocker has joined as a research analyst.

Dietrich joined the firm from Patrizia, where he worked as an equity analyst in the firm's listed infrastructure team. Before that, he worked in Aviva's global REIT team between 2019 and 2021.

He began his career at Timbercreek Asset Management in the global real estate securities team.

Meanwhile, Croker joined the firm from American Express, where she worked as a senior financial analyst focusing on investment optimisation. Before that, she worked at Hymans Robertson as a DC investment analyst.

Both new hires will report to David Hedalen, head of real assets research, as part of a seven-person team.

Hedalen said: "We are very happy to welcome both Rebecca and Viktor to the Real Assets Research team and to Aviva Investors.

"Their appointments show our ability to attract talent from across the industry and our peer group and speaks volumes for the dynamism and growth of our real assets division.

"I believe the experience Rebecca and Viktor offer from across asset classes, geographies and investor groups will be invaluable as we continue to support the innovative investment strategies and products across the full breadth of the business."