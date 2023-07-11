Tech companies drive Fundsmith's H1 returns following Amazon sale

In a letter to investors, Fundsmith CEO Terry Smith said the positive performance - although slightly below the 8.9% of the MSCI World index - was boosted by Meta's 70% gain over the last year and Microsoft's continued positive performance despite revenue growth slowing.

Meta and Microsoft were up 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively, over the period, Smith said. Other positive contributors included L'Oréal (1.5%), LVMH (1.1%) and Amadeus (1%).

Despite being the best performer in the portfolio, Smith said he is "too paranoid to ever declare victory" for Meta due to the company's share price volatility.

The biggest performance detractors in the fund were Waters and Estée Lauder - both down 1.2%. Waters was impacted by a slowdown in laboratory expenditure post-pandemic, whereas Smith deemed Estée Lauder a "concern".

He said the company's share price declined followed the release of poor figures caused by a build-up and write-off of stock accumulated, as well as the lack of manufacturing capabilities in Asia, which hurt its performance in the Chinese market.

Smith also addressed the fund's sale of Amazon and Adobe over the six months. He explained Amazon's expansion into the grocery sector "ran counter" to the investment principles set out by CEO Andy Jassy.

He added: "In our view, Amazon has already stubbed its toe in this sector with the Whole Foods acquisition. Moreover, our recent experience of engagement with companies which we believe are making capital allocation and other mistakes has produced a much longer list of those who have ignored us than of those who have listened."

The manager said he is likely to be "more active" in exiting such situations where he disagrees with the manner in which investors' capital is being allocated. Smith said a similar rationale led to the fund's exit from Adobe.

"Where companies choose to invest outside a powerful core franchise in which they already have expertise, we believe they are likely to destroy value, and especially so where they are entering a sector which already has poor returns," he added.

Despite being the biggest winners in the portfolio over the last six months, he noted a slowdown in revenue growth from the tech companies in the fund and how they have "become victims of their own success".

He explained: "Their growth over the past decade means that they are now such a large part of the economies in which they operate that they have become inevitably more cyclical. At the time of the 2008-2009 recession, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta had combined sales of $125bn. Today, Apple generates three times that number on its own and the combined sales of these four companies are... $1trn.

"As a result, the economic slowdown means that where Microsoft grew sales at 18% last year, we are looking at more like 7% this year. Meta is growing at about 8% where growth was previously well over 20%. Apple and Alphabet will almost certainly have downs in 2023 but we expect a decent bounce back in 2024."

Smith also expressed confidence in the healthcare stocks in the fund, such as Stryker, Coloplast, IDEXX and Novo Nordisk, as they have been able to continue benefit from post-Covid demand as well as remain reliable and profitable.

He shared a similar sentiment for the fund's consumer companies, with the exception of Estée Lauder, as they "continue to generate decent top line growth, albeit mostly price led".

Smith concluded: "Conditions are tougher and our companies are mostly having to cope with slower revenue growth and/or higher input costs. However, that is what happens from time to time so we are mostly sanguine about it. We have a few more worries as a result but not a wholesale concern about what is happening.

"While we await the outcome of economic and geopolitical conundrums, we will seek to continue to do what we set out to do, which is to assemble a portfolio of high-quality companies and hold onto them so that their inherent ability to compound in value will determine how we perform over the long term."