Square Mile launches six passive model portfolios

The six funds, which range in risk from ‘defensive' to ‘speculative', will hold around 20 funds, each of which will be rated ‘Recommended' or ‘Responsible Recommended' by Square Mile.

Square Mile said portfolio construction aims to draw on the strategic asset allocation applied by the firm's broader range of bespoke portfolio solutions, with tactical tilts to benefit from shorter-term opportunities.

The portfolios will consist of funds across UK government and corporate debt, international fixed income, global high yield and UK and international equities.

All funds will have an ongoing charges figure of 0.25%.

The funds will be listed on Aviva and Transact, but the firm plans to also make them available on advisers' preferred platforms.

Scott Dakers, Square Mile business development director, said the model portfolios were designed with Consumer Duty in mind, with the portfolios allowing advisers to opt for distributor status rather than manufacturer, reducing regulatory oversight.

Dakers added: "The Square Mile Passive Portfolios capture the expertise of our investment team and the market-leading research of our fund analysts within highly cost-competitive investment solution.

"They also complement the bespoke portfolio services we provide to advisers as an option for clients for whom a cost-constrained model portfolio is more appropriate, enabling them to meet the needs of a wider spectrum of investors."

The six portfolios consist of: