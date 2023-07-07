The Luxembourg-domiciled fund was set up in October 2021 and is run by Mark Lacey, Felix Odey and Alex Monk, with the aim to provide capital growth by investing in equities of companies around the world, which the firm said "help the transition towards the sustainable provision of food and water".

Using a bottom-up and top-down approach, the fund allocates to between 35-60 stocks, which must be aligned with solving at least one of the five key sustainability areas: climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, pollution and waste, water management and health and nutrition.

The fund, part of the Schroders Global Transformation range, holds $349.3m in assets under management, according to Morningstar. Its latest factsheet shows it has returned -1.4% since inception, but has had more positive performance in the 12 months to 30 June 2023 (9.6%) and in the year to date (6.2%).

Mark Lacey, head of global resource equities and portfolio manager of the SUTL Sustainable Food and Water, said: "Our current food and water system is unsustainable and will need to undergo a significant transformation to cope with the increasing pressures of a growing population while simultaneously meeting climate and biodiversity needs.

"The growth opportunity within this space remains largely underappreciated and current investment rates are predicted to increase substantially across the different value chains by 2050. This therefore presents an incredible opportunity for investors and we are pleased that the fund is now more widely available so that more can access the possibilities within this fascinating area of ongoing change and development."