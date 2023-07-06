Odey Asset Management to reopen Odey Special Situations fund

To reopen on 11 July

The Odey Special Situations fund is the second suspended fund to reopen.
Odey Asset Management has told shareholders in the Odey Special Situations fund that the strategy will reopen from 11 July 2023, in a letter seen by Investment Week.

The fund was originally suspended on 15 June. Odey AM also announced on 4 July it was in "advanced talks" to transfer the fund, which is managed by Adrian Courtenay, to boutique Green Ash Partners.

In the letter, the asset manager said applications for subscription, conversion and/or redemption of shares can be submitted by 2pm on 11 July for processing on the following day.

Any applications made prior to the suspension which were not processed, will be automatically processed on 12 July unless shareholders withdraw their requests, Odey AM added.

The Odey Special Situations fund is the second suspended fund to reopen. Brook Asset Management's Brook Developed Markets fund will reopen on 7 July.

