The pair co-founded ETC Group in 2019, which describes itself as the "bridge between crypto and regulated markets".

ETC Group is a European digital asset management firm specialising in developing innovative financial products. In 2020, it launched the world's first centrally cleared bitcoin exchange-traded product on Deutsche Börse XETRA.

The co-founders said they took the decision to move away from the co-CEO model "to better align its overall governance structure with group strategy".

In his new role, Duke will to lead on policy and examine broader opportunities for the firm, alongside becoming non-executive chair of the group's UK entity.