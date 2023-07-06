ETC co-founder steps away from CEO role in management shakeup

Moving away from co-CEO structure

(L-R) Bradley Duke and Tim Bevan, co-founders of ETC Group
(L-R) Bradley Duke and Tim Bevan, co-founders of ETC Group

ETC Group is moving away from its co-CEO model, with Tim Bevan taking over as sole CEO to drive the ETP business, while Bradley Duke, who was previously co-lead with Bevan, becoming chief strategy officer.

The pair co-founded ETC Group in 2019, which describes itself as the "bridge between crypto and regulated markets".

HANetf to expand ETP platform to crypto ETCs

ETC Group is a European digital asset management firm specialising in developing innovative financial products. In 2020, it launched the world's first centrally cleared bitcoin exchange-traded product on Deutsche Börse XETRA.

The co-founders said they took the decision to move away from the co-CEO model "to better align its overall governance structure with group strategy".

In his new role, Duke will to lead on policy and examine broader opportunities for the firm, alongside becoming non-executive chair of the group's UK entity.

