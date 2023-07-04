Columbia Threadneedle closes US fund over AUM concerns

The fund will be liquidated on 13 July

The fund is run by Columbia Threadneedle's head of US equities Nicolas Janvier, and will be liquidated on 13 July.

A spokesperson for Columbia Threadneedle said: "Following a recent review, the fund board for the Columbia Threadneedle (Lux) American Absolute Alpha fund concluded that the fund was too small to be managed in an economically efficient manner.

"In the best interests of clients, the decision was taken to liquidate the fund. We constantly review our range of funds and are committed to offering the best possible investment opportunities for our clients."

All liquidation costs will be paid for by Columbia Threadneedle.