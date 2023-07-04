Blue Whale bets on Mastercard and Visa as inflation hedge

Yiu is also confident in tech companies such as Nvidia, ASML and Lam Research, which made it to the fund's top ten holdings.

The two companies are among the top ten holdings for the Blue Whale Growth fund, and lead fund manager Stephen Yiu highlighted their ability to benefit from the shift to a cashless society and from higher inflation as consumers ramp up their spending.

He explained: "With prices up across the board, when consumers go to top up their car with fuel, or buy their weekly groceries, Visa or Mastercard will take their percentage of each inflated debit/credit card payment. In addition, as people look to maintain their current standard of living, they may be forced to put more on their credit card, where these two companies will levy their interest charges."

As a result, they are both less affected by inflationary pressures on the external costs of doing business, he added.

But high inflation is not the only economic trend impacting the world at the moment, as it has come hand in hand with high interest rates in a bid to bring said inflation down.

According to Yiu, one stock best positioned to benefit from high interest rates is Charles Schwab, "simply due to higher rates of interest on cash deposits".

Although the bank took a hit following the banking turmoil in the US and Switzerland in March, the manager said he is confident in the company, explaining it is set to benefit from the consolidation in the banking space, as customers of smaller, riskier depositories reallocate their cash into Schwab or larger institutions.

Yiu said: "Over $130bn was brought into the investment platform in Q1 2023, and new customer signups topped one million - March being the strongest month for both inflows and new clients. Management has described Schwab as a ‘safe port in a storm,' and with over 80% of deposits covered by FDIC insurance, we are inclined to agree."

Technology is the other area Blue Whale is betting on, but considering the large sell off in 2022, the manager said the team is moving away from consumer-facing tech and moving towards the "technology that will drive an increasingly digitised world".

This meant companies like Nvidia, ASML and Lam Research made it to the fund's top ten holdings, with ASML the largest in the portfolio.

Yiu explained: "As producers of key high-tech components (semiconductors, processors, microchips and the machinery used to create them) they offer incredibly exciting growth potential through their inevitable involvement in the next phase of technological development and discovery - AI, the metaverse and automation."

He added: "For investors in the fund, while the investment landscape has changed considerably in the nearly six years since our inception, it is important to note that our investment objectives have not changed. Our mission has always been to deliver significant outperformance for our investors, through investment in high quality companies, at attractive valuations.

"This new era represents different opportunities, challenges, and traps. We are cognisant of this and will invest, as always, according to the landscape we see before us."

Since inception in 2017, the Blue Whale Growth fund has returned 81.3% to investors, outperforming its benchmark - the IA Global Average - every year but 2022, when it suffered negative performance of 27.6%, compared to -11.1% for the sector, according to fund's latest factsheet.