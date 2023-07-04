Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

The discussions are subject to due diligence and necessary fund board, ACD, management company and regulatory approvals.

The fund was suspended on 15 June following the receipt of "a sizable level of redemption requests" in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against founder Crispin Odey reported by the FT on 8 June. The fund held $80m assets under management.

Green Ash Partners is a boutique investment manager based in Switzerland and the UK. According to its website, the firm has over $1bn in assets under management.

In a letter to investors on Monday (3 July), the firm said the discussions are subject to due diligence and necessary fund board, ACD, management company and regulatory approvals.

"Similar discussions are ongoing in relation to other funds managed by OAM LLP and we will provide further updates about all funds in due course," the letter said.

Last week, Odey AM also announced it was in advanced talks to transfer its European equity funds to boutique SW Mitchell Capital and said it was in "advanced talks" to transfer its five global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management.

Odey AM declined to comment.