RSMR adds US equity funds from BNY Mellon and Brown Advisory to rated list

US equity income and smaller companies

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The BNY Mellon US Equity Income fund and Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies fund have not been rated by RSMR before
RSMR had added two US equity funds from BNY Mellon and Brown Advisory to its rated list, Investment Week can reveal.

The BNY Mellon US Equity Income fund and Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies fund have not been rated by RSMR before, with the firm praising both funds for their track records.

The BNY Mellon US Equity Income fund, which launched in 2011, uses the Russell 1000 index as its investment universe, aiming to stay within a large cap value style.

The fund has returned 66.3% over three years, compared to an IA North America sector average of 37.7%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

RSMR adds Gravis fund of REITs to rated list

Position weights on the fund are limited to 7%, with sector exposure limited to 35%, preventing overexposure. Furthermore, RSMR said the team had a "liberal approach to sector exposure", meaning that if they do not like a sector, such as REITs, they will have zero weight.

RSMR added: "Historically, the fund has performed well in a higher interest rate environment due to the process not focusing on bond proxies.

"This is an interesting US equity income fund that is run by portfolio managers that have worked together for over 25 years and on the strategy since launch."

Meanwhile, the Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies fund uses a "high level of fundamental analysis", RSMR said, aiming to invest in a diversified portfolio of US smaller and medium-sized firms.

RSMR adds Man GLG High Yield Opportunities to rated list

The fund has returned 29.5% over the last three years, matching the IT North American Smaller Companies sector average over the time period.

Having launched in 2000, RSMR said the fund had a "strong long-term track record and large amounts of resource providing fundamental research".

"The team's process incorporates a considerable amount of fundamental analysis in order to understand the opportunity set and how a company can fulfil its ambitions," it added.

The fund uses an internally derived ‘3G' investment process of growth, governance and go-to-market, with the latter focused on whether the firm can expand and scale.

