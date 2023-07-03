Redwheel fund manager Louise Keeling retires

Replaced by Benjamin Hall

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Louise Keeling has been at Redwheel since 2013
Louise Keeling has been at Redwheel since 2013

Redwheel fund manager Louise Keeling has retired and has handed over her responsibilities to co-manager Benjamin Hall.

Keeling, who joined Redwheel in 2013 from Marathon Asset Management, set up the Global Horizon fund upon starting at the firm.

The fund has returned 31.8% over five years, compared to an IA Global sector average of 44%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Meanwhile, Hall joined Redwheel in 2019 as a global analyst, becoming co-manager of the fund in January 2022.

He previously worked as a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Small Cap fund at Mondrian Investment Partners.

A spokesperson for Redwheel said: "With the team stronger than ever, Louise has decided that this is the right time to step away and entrust the portfolio and team to Ben Hall who has worked with Louise for four years.

"We thank Louise for her outstanding contribution and wish her well for the next chapter of her life."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
