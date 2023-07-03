Barclays to sever ties with Odey Asset Management - reports

Corporate bank

clock • 1 min read
The bank has been in touch with the FCA about ending its relationship with Odey AM
Image:

The bank has been in touch with the FCA about ending its relationship with Odey AM

Barclays is looking to terminate its corporate banking relationship with Odey Asset Management, following sexual misconduct allegations against founder Crispin Odey, according to reports.

People familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that Barclays has contacted the Financial Conduct Authority about terminating its relationship with the asset management firm.

They explained the process would have to be carefully managed, as Barclays is responsible for Odey AM's payroll, a function the bank is unable to end immediately.

Barclays' decision would follow the ones taken by JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Charles Stanley, all of which decided to end their relationships with Odey AM after an FT investigation last month revealed 13 women who accused Odey of sexual assault.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Morningstar promotes Dan Kemp to chief research and investment officer

UBS to avoid using $10bn Swiss taxpayer funding for Credit Suisse takeover - reports

Most read
01

Stock Spotlight: THG founder give up golden share as takeover questions loom

03 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

Odey AM 'in talks' to transfer global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
03

Invesco hires global and European small cap fund manager from M&G

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

LTAF retail extension receives mixed reaction as platforms weigh challenges

30 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

Barclays to sever ties with Odey Asset Management - reports

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Martin Currie launches first social impact fund

03 July 2023 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot