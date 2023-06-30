Pantheon International appoints co-lead manager to join Helen Steers

Jie Gong and Helen Steers, co-managers of Pantheon International
Pantheon International investment trust (PIP) has appointed Jie Gong as co-lead manager, working alongside current manager Helen Steers.

Gong has been a partner at Pantheon Ventures since 2013, and has been involved with the trust over the past four years. She currently sits on the firm's co-investment committee and Asian regional investment committee.

The manager also sat on the UN Principles for Responsible Investment global private equity advisory committee from 2017 to 2019, and the firm said she has been at "the forefront" of its ESG initiatives.

Before Pantheon, Gong worked as an executive director at Morgan Stanley, leading the Asian activities for the firm's Alternative Investment Partners fund. She has also worked as a vice president at JP Morgan.

Pantheon cited Gong's background as a key benefit, noting that direct company investments now account for 54% of the trust's NAV, as of 30 November 2022.

John Singer, chair of the trust, said: "The PIP board welcomes the appointment of Jie Gong as co-lead manager alongside Helen Steers.

"Her longstanding global expertise plays well into the global nature of PIP's investments and her appointment will add to the depth of strategic thinking and active portfolio management of PIP."

Steers added: "Jie's leadership across Pantheon in primary and co-investments as well as the substantial transaction background and ESG know-how that she brings all add to PIP's competitive advantage."

Gong added: "It is with great pleasure that I join Helen in managing PIP. I strongly believe in the merits of private equity and the benefits that it can bring as a component of portfolios for a wide range of investors. I am excited by the opportunity to add value to PIP."

