Liontrust launches sustainable US growth fund

Will not track MSCI US Growth

The Article 9 fund will also be supported by the firm’s sustainable investment team behind the SF Global Growth strategy.
Liontrust has expanded its fund range with the launch of GF Sustainable Future US Growth, in response to client demand.

Managed by Chris Foster, Simon Clements and Peter Michaelis, the Article 9 fund is set to launch in July and will be supported by the firm's sustainable investment team.

The fund will invest in between 40 to 50 predominantly mid-cap stocks, of which 16 are new ideas researched by the team over the past 12 to 18 months. 

The managers will invest in companies whose products and operations benefit from three mega trends: better resource efficiency (cleaner), improved health (healthier) and greater safety and resilience (safer), as well as 21 themes within these. 

Further analysis narrows this list to companies with "superior sustainability management", those that Liontrust believes will deliver persistently high returns on equity and those with an attractive valuation on a five-year view. 

Lead fund manager Foster said the bulk of the portfolio will be invested in companies with market caps of $50bn and below, noting these stocks are under researched by both analysts and fund managers, "providing active investors with opportunities".

"The US is home to some of the world's most innovative companies," he said. "Sustainability considerably lags Europe and the UK and the opportunity for growth over the long term is very strong.

"We also see a huge opportunity in the US for the adoption of disclosure on key ESG issues. We are looking to partner with the companies we are investing in over the next five years and longer to try to improve this."

Foster added the portfolio will not be aligned with the MSCI US Growth index, which he said is "hugely concentrated",  noting the largest 50 stocks comprise more than half the index in weight. Of these, only six will be in the GF Sustainable Future US Growth portfolio.

