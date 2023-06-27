Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

Odey Asset Management LLP announces that it is in advanced talks with SW Mitchell Capital regarding the transfer of four European equity funds.

The funds in question are the LF Brook Continental European, Brook European Focus, Odey Pan European and Brook European Absolute Focus funds.

Fund manager Oliver Kelton will follow the funds and join SW Mitchell Capital.

Odey AM said the discussions are subject to due diligence and approvals by the necessary fund board, authorised corporate director and regulator.

It added similar conversations are happening for other funds that are investment managed by Odey AM and the company will provide further updates in due course.

Link Fund Solution, which is the ACD of the LF Brook Continental European, said: " [We] are currently reviewing the proposal and undertaking the required due diligence on SW Mitchell."