Odey AM suspends OEI MAC Inc fund

The OEI MAC Inc is the seventh fund to be suspended

This is the second fund to be suspended this week, after the company's flagship hedge fund, the Odey European Inc, was suspended after receiving withdrawal requests amounting to 19% of the fund.

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

It joins the LF Brook Absolute Return, Brook Developed Markets, Odey Special Situations and LF Odey Portfolio funds, which have already been suspended, while the Odey Swan fund has been suspended and is in the process of being wound up.

Odey AM has declined to comment.

According to data from FEfundinfo, the OEI MAC Inc fund had $293.2m in assets under management as of 14 June and has been underperforming over the last 12 months.

It returned -2.5% over the last year, -3.23 over the last six months and -6.7% over the last three months. However, it significantly overperformed over the last three and five years, with returns of 165.5% and 175%, respectively.