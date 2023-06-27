Gravis Capital Management boosts senior team with two promotions and a hire

Cameron Gardner

Cameron Gardner, Gravis' first head of distribution
Cameron Gardner, Gravis' first head of distribution

Gravis Capital Management has strengthened its senior team with two internal promotions and a hire from Columbia Threedneedle.

The infrastructure and real estate boutique investment manager has appointed Cameron Gardner as the firm's first head of distribution, reporting to the CEO, while promoting William MacLeod to managing director for commercial. 

Gardner joined Gravis in 2019 and most recently held the role of associate director, head of London sales. 

In her new role, Gardner will oversee Gravis' distribution activities across all funds, leading a newly expanded distribution team of eight professionals.

Gardner said: "I am thrilled to take on this role and to be able to build upon Gravis' fantastic reputation, continuing to provide best-in-class service to our existing investors, and to set the distribution team up to support our next phase of growth."

MacLeod will work alongside the CEO, the investment management teams, the distribution team and other group companies to enhance and explore commercial opportunities. 

He said: "In my new position, I am looking forward to identifying and progressing new projects for the business to power our next phase of growth. 

"The investment and regulatory environment are increasingly challenging, however, Gravis is well placed to navigate these challenges and deliver innovative solutions, always ultimately driven by attractive investment opportunities for our investors."

In additional, Gravis has hired Jason Anderson to take on the role of head of London sales. 

He joins from Columbia Threadneedle, where he headed up the southern sales team.

Anderson has significant experience covering intermediaries and wealth managers across London and the south of England, the firm said. Previously, he has held roles at Fidelity and Thames River Capital.

