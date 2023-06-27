Jeremy Hunt to sign post-Brexit financial services agreement with EU

'The UK and EU’s financial markets are deeply interconnected and building a constructive, voluntary relationship is of mutual benefit to us both.'

The agreement was originally announced back in May, and is expected to be signed by Hunt while he is in Brussels for a series of meetings with the European Commission.

EU and UK eye closer financial services regulatory cooperation with Brexit agreement

Under the deal, the UK and EU will create a platform to discuss regulatory cooperation on financial services issues, which will include sharing information, coordinate on joint challenges and issues ahead of international meetings such as the G7 and G20.

The agreement was set up to improve the relationship between the two parties post-Brexit, and will take place alongside the Trade and Cooperation agreement.

Jeremy Hunt said: "The UK and EU's financial markets are deeply interconnected and building a constructive, voluntary relationship is of mutual benefit to us both.

"In the UK, our financial services sector is a true British success story. Together with the related professional services sector it was worth £275bn last year, making up an estimated 12% of the British economy."

He added: "This agreement with our European partners as sovereign equals builds on our arrangements with the US, Japan and Singapore, helping to support the sector's role as a global financial services hub."