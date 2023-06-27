Food price inflation eases for second month in a row

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium, said “if the current situation continues, food inflation should drop to single digits later this year”.
Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium, said "if the current situation continues, food inflation should drop to single digits later this year".

Food price inflation has eased for the second month in a row, as retailers cut the price of many staples including milk, cheese and eggs.

Food inflation decelerated to 14.6% in June, down from 15.4% in May, according to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium, collected in the first week of the month.

June's figures are below the three month average rate of 15.2%, and is the second consecutive month of slowing price increases in the food category.

Overall shop price annual inflation slowed to 8.4% in June, down from 9% in May. This is below the three month average rate of 8.7%.

Fresh food inflation also slowed further in June, to 15.7%, down from 17.2% in May, likewise falling below the three month average rate of 16.8%.

UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

Shelf-stable food inflation, the type that can be safely stored at room temperature in a sealed container, decelerated too slightly to 13% in June, down from 13.1% in May.

This was in line with the three month average rate, and is still the second fastest rate of increase in the ambient food category on record.

Non-food inflation decelerated to 5.4% in June, down from 5.8% in May, below the three month average rate of 5.6%, as clothing and electrical goods also saw falling prices, helping customers to pick up a bargain ahead of the summer holidays.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium, said "if the current situation continues, food inflation should drop to single digits later this year". 

Andrew Bailey: 'We are not desiring a recession but we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down'

She repeated her call for the government "not to hamper this progress by introducing costly new policies". The BRC wants reforms to the packaging levy and a new deposit return scheme, which it says could create an additional £4bn burden on retailers and their customers. 

"Along with a rise in business rates, and the introduction of border controls in October, these policies could hinder the Government's efforts to combat inflation," Dickinson said.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said that "if global supply chain costs continue to fall, we may now be past the peak of price increases". 

However, he added with most households needing to save money, purchasing behaviour for the rest of this year is still likely to shift towards essential needs with discretionary consumption being deprioritised or delayed.

