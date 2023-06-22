Hargreaves Lansdown unveils Global Corporate Bond fund

The fund will start trading on 20 July, and the platform will offer a £1 launch price until the end of 19 July.

The fund will invest at least 80% in global investment-grade corporate bonds and up to 20% in other types of debt instruments, and will be benchmarked against the ICE BofA Global Corporate Bond index.

HL explained the yield on corporate bonds has increased over the last year, sparking a surge in interest from investors.

The platform group said the yield range for the fund was expected to be between 4% and 5%, with any monthly income distributed to holders when applicable.

The ongoing charges figure is 0.62%, which will be on top of any platform fees that may apply - up to 0.25% for the HL LISA and up to 0.45% for the HL ISA, SIPP, fund and share accounts - and will be taken from the income generated rather than from investors' capital.

The minimum investment required to access the fund will be £100, or £25 if investors commit to direct debit.

Richard Troue and David Smith will run the GCB strategy, and they will invest using managers from M&G, Invesco, Morgan Stanley, RBC BlueBay Asset Management and PIMCO.

Troue said: "Every investor beyond the most adventurous should invest in this sector as part of a diversified portfolio. Rising interest rates and volatile equity markets have seen increased interest in corporate bonds. With expectations that interest rates could be nearing their peak, those buying into bonds now benefit from the higher yields being paid and benefit from capital gains as well.

"The HL Global Corporate Bond fund is designed to be a building block, allowing everyone to become more diversified. We are partnering with a blend of external fund managers, with different styles and areas of expertise. They have all demonstrated strong processes and delivered strong long-term returns for investors."