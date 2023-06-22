Hargreaves Lansdown unveils Global Corporate Bond fund

Start trading on 20 July

clock • 2 min read
'Rising interest rates and volatile equity markets have seen increased interest in corporate bonds.'
Image:

'Rising interest rates and volatile equity markets have seen increased interest in corporate bonds.'

Hargreaves Lansdown has launched the HL Global Corporate Bond fund as part of its portfolio building blocks, which will sit alongside the HL US and HL UK Income funds.

The fund will start trading on 20 July, and the platform will offer a £1 launch price until the end of 19 July.

The fund will invest at least 80% in global investment-grade corporate bonds and up to 20% in other types of debt instruments, and will be benchmarked against the ICE BofA Global Corporate Bond index.

Hargreaves Lansdown adds BNY Mellon multi-asset fund to Wealth Shortlist

HL explained the yield on corporate bonds has increased over the last year, sparking a surge in interest from investors.

The platform group said the yield range for the fund was expected to be between 4% and 5%, with any monthly income distributed to holders when applicable.

The ongoing charges figure is 0.62%, which will be on top of any platform fees that may apply - up to 0.25% for the HL LISA and up to 0.45% for the HL ISA, SIPP, fund and share accounts - and will be taken from the income generated rather than from investors' capital.

The minimum investment required to access the fund will be £100, or £25 if investors commit to direct debit.

Richard Troue and David Smith will run the GCB strategy, and they will invest using managers from M&G, Invesco, Morgan Stanley, RBC BlueBay Asset Management and PIMCO.

Troue said: "Every investor beyond the most adventurous should invest in this sector as part of a diversified portfolio. Rising interest rates and volatile equity markets have seen increased interest in corporate bonds. With expectations that interest rates could be nearing their peak, those buying into bonds now benefit from the higher yields being paid and benefit from capital gains as well.  

"The HL Global Corporate Bond fund is designed to be a building block, allowing everyone to become more diversified. We are partnering with a blend of external fund managers, with different styles and areas of expertise. They have all demonstrated strong processes and delivered strong long-term returns for investors."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Shareholders approve Numis acquisition by Deutsche Bank

Investors still expect double-digit returns despite economic turmoil

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

The fund aims to return 7% per annum over the investment cycle
Unit trusts/OEICs

UBP launches BB rated high income fund

Led by Philippe Gräub

Laura Miller
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
In total, Brook AM funds lost around £265m, while Odey AM funds dropped £99m | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Unit trusts/OEICs

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

£365m total outflows

Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 June 2023 • 3 min read
The fund is the firm’s first euro-denominated money markets solution.
Unit trusts/OEICs

Federated Hermes unveils short-term euro prime fund

Run by Gary Skedge and Joanne Bartell

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

21 June 2023 • 8 min read
02

AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Liontrust Tortoise managers leave firm

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Civitas Social Housing REIT sale struggles as deadline approaches

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Peel Hunt posts £1.5m loss in 'most challenging' year since founding

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Liontrust outflows swell to £4.8bn as profits fall

21 June 2023 • 2 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot