Shareholders approve Numis acquisition by Deutsche Bank

Expected to complete in Q4 2023

clock • 1 min read
More than 95% voted in favour of the M&A deal.
Image:

More than 95% voted in favour of the M&A deal.

Shareholders at investment bank Numis have voted in favour of the acquisition by Deutsche Bank at two meetings yesterday (21 June).

In a regulatory filing, the investment bank said the all-cash deal, which was being implemented via a court-sanction agreement, has received the approval of its shareholders at both a court and a general meeting.

Deutsche Bank to buy Numis for £410m

At the court meeting, 97.7% of shareholders approved the acquisition, whereas at the general meeting, 99.9% passed the special resolution to implement the acquisition and authorised Numis directors to take any action necessary for its completion.

The M&A deal will see Deutsche Bank acquire all issued and to be issued share capital of Numis for £410m.

The investment bank explained the sale was still subject to receiving the sanction of the court, and is expected to finalise in the last quarter of 2023.

Numis added it will make an application to the London Stock Exchange, before the takeover is effective, to cancel the trading of its shares on AIM.

Following the announcement of the acquisition in April 2023, Numis' share price surged from 204p to 341p, according to data from LSE.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Investors still expect double-digit returns despite economic turmoil

Morningstar launches Eurozone Societal Development Select 80 index

Most read
01

Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

21 June 2023 • 8 min read
02

AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Liontrust Tortoise managers leave firm

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Liontrust outflows swell to £4.8bn as profits fall

21 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

21 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

Civitas Social Housing REIT sale struggles as deadline approaches

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot