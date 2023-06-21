Liontrust Tortoise managers leave firm

Smith and Morris joined Liontrust in April 2022 as part of the acquisition of Majedie Asset Management

Smith and Morris, who joined Liontrust in April 2022 as part of the acquisition of Majedie Asset Management, will be handing over management of the long/short global equity fund to the Liontrust Cashflow Solution team, which comprises James Inglis-Jones and Samantha Gleave.

Inglis-Jones and Gleave joined the firm in 2006 and 2012 respectively and manage three European funds.

A Liontrust spokesperson said: "James and Samantha have been investing both long and short in global stocks for many years.

"The team invests in global stocks as part of managing both the Liontrust GF European Strategic Equity fund and a major segregated account."

The Tortoise fund has returned 71.6% over the last three years, compared to a FO Hedge/Stru Prod - Equity sector return of 5.6%, according to data from FE fundinfo.