UBS faces fines in excess of $400m over Credit Suisse Archegos failings - reports

Following acquisition

The US Federal Reserve’s fine could be as high as $300m, while the UK Prudential Regulation Authority could impose a penalty of up to £100m.
The penalty bill for UBS over Credit Suisse’s mishandling of Archegos Capital is expected to total hundreds of millions of dollars, as Swiss, US and UK regulators tie up their investigations.

The US Federal Reserve's fine could be as much as $300m, while the UK Prudential Regulation Authority could impose a penalty of up to £100m, the FT has reported.

However, both fines could be negotiated down as part of ongoing settlement talks. Swiss regulator Finma is unable to fine financial institutions, but is set to release its own report on the matter.

UBS completed its takeover of rival Credit Suisse last week following a run of scandals at the acquired house, including losses of $5.5bn tied to the collapse of hedge fund Archegos in 2021, as well as others related to financial services firm Greensill. 

Finma, the Fed and the PRA had been asked by Credit Suisse to publish its findings about Archegos and reveal any penalties jointly at the end of July, according to reports, but this could be delayed by the UBS takeover.

The UBS takeover was led by Swiss authorities in March, after Credit Suisse saw stock prices drop rapidly amid a crisis of confidence in the bank's future. UBS has set aside up to $4bn to cover regulatory and litigation costs arising from its inherited obligations.

Aside from the fallout Credit Suisse and UBS face from Archegos, lawsuits are also underway related to Credit Suisse's involvement in failed finance firm Greensill Capital, a US tax evasion case, a lawsuit brought by the Republic of Mozambique and private litigation over US residential mortgage-backed securities.

Other cases are being brought by Bidzina Ivanishvili, the former Georgian prime minister, and a separate case related to Bulgarian cocaine smugglers.

