SIF 2023: Net-zero transition plans 'biggest opportunity for greenwashing ever'

Speaking at Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Festival today (15 June), Caldecott said when Rishi Sunak announced the UK would become the first country to require transition plan disclosure at COP26 in Glasgow, much of that commitment applied to companies and financial institutions.

He explained this would likely result in public financial institutions tying the provision of concessional finance and other financing facilities to the "availability of evidence of a progression".

Governments are likely to follow suit as well, he added, by targeting subsidies and tax breaks, whereas banks could face greater "micro regulation" in order to "stress test the business models".

According to Caldecott, a "good transition plan" should have four features, rooted in the Transition Plan Taskforce's guidelines: ambition; short-, medium- and long-term targets; robust governance and accountability frameworks; and the ability to address material risk to the environment and/or people.

He added, any plans would need to be revised every three years or sooner if there are any significant changes. Furthermore, annual updates on companies' progress should also be published.

When asked about whether the transition to net zero was going backwards rather than progressing, he said we are going forward, "but the window to solve the problem is fast closing".

As a result, Caldecott explained companies "ought to" go further than governments when it comes to transition plans and net-zero commitments. This is because government action will create the "base" of the ambition, but the faster corporations and financial institutions move, the faster the government will be able to act as well.

He added: "Separation from the political economy system is wrong, [as] one could argue [corporations and financial institutions] have a responsibility to go further and faster."

He noted however there have been credibility issued linked with transition plans, which is why he believes there needs to be greater accountability from society, including civil society organisations and NGOs.

Addressing these concerns around some transition plans, Caldecott said bot national and company targets "need to be plausible, and net zero by 2030 is not plausible".