Shareholders will vote on the merger at the company's EGM on 21 June.

As of 30 April, the funds have £4.4m and £148.5m assets under management respectively and have been underperforming compared to their benchmark.

R&M said combining the two funds will unlock economies of scale for investors, as well as reduce costs associated with the management of a larger pool of assets.

The move will need to be voted by shareholders as an extraordinary resolution at the company's EGM on 21 June. If passed, the merger will become effective from 23 June.

The company said the two funds were "aligned in terms of investment strategy and objectives", as they both aimed to achieve capital growth over the long term and mainly invest in UK equities.

If Revera Dynamic shareholders do not want to become shareholders of the UK Opportunity fund, they will be able to redeem their shares at "any time up the last dealing data before the effective date of the merger", R&M said.

According to data from FEfundinfo, the SVS Revera Dynamic fund has been underperforming its benchmark - the IA UK All Companies - over the last five years.

The fund has outperformed the benchmark in the last three months, with the fund returning 4.2% compared with -0.3% for the IA UK All Companies sector.

The SVM UK Opportunities fund has also been underperforming compared to the same benchmark over five years. However, it has outperformed the IA UK All Companies sector over a three-year period, returning 27.7% compared to the sector's 27.4%.