BlackRock launches materials transition fund

The Article 8 fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of between 30 and 60 firms.

The BlackRock Global Funds Brown to Green Materials fund aims to invest at least 80% of its assets in firms that produce materials for lower carbon technologies or are reducing their own emissions intensity.

Managed by Evy Hambro, Olivia Markham and Hannah Johnson from BlackRock's Thematics and Sectors team, the Article 8 fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of between 30 and 60 firms.

The team said "markets may have overlooked the ingredients essential to this infrastructure", adding the sector could "offer some of the biggest investment opportunities" of the transition.

It noted that demand for copper used in electric vehicles and renewables is expected to be about 4.8 times higher in 2030 versus 2022.

The fund has an ongoing charges fee (OCF) of 1% for its D share class.

Olivia Markham, managing director and portfolio manager at BlackRock, said: "A low carbon transition sees the global economy moving from an energy system that is fossil fuel and carbon-intensive, to one where the critical inputs are materials and metals.

"Following a period in which producers' capital discipline has led to supply constraints, this is an exciting structural demand story that we expect to lead to significant value-creation opportunities for investors."

Evy Hambro, global head of thematic and sector investing at BlackRock, added: "As transition materials companies prepare for significant growth, many are also focusing on reducing their own emission intensities.

"We expect to see a re-rating for materials companies that best navigate a transition. We have created the BGF Brown to Green Materials Fund to provide clients with exposure to this significant investment opportunity."