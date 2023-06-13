BoE under pressure from 7.2% wages jump as inflation swallows increase for employees

In real terms (adjusted for inflation), growth in total and basic pay fell on the year in February to April, by 2% for total pay and by 1.3% for basic pay.

This was the largest growth rate seen outside of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile growth in average total pay, including bonuses, was 6.5%.

Rosie Hooper, chartered financial planner at Quilter, said: "The latest ONS data show that wages continue to rise, but despite this workers are still 2% worse off in real terms due to persistently high inflation in the UK.

"The continued rise in wages, fuelled by private sector wage growth, will increase pressure on the Bank of England to up interest rates again next week."

Average regular pay growth for the private sector was 7.6% versus 5.6% in the public sector.

Hooper added: "Continued strong pay growth is a consequence, rather than a cause, of high inflation."

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76% in February to April 2023, 0.2 percentage points higher than November 2022 to January 2023.

The number of people in employment increased to a record high in the latest quarter with increases in both the number of employees and self-employed workers.

The more timely estimate of payrolled employees for May 2023 shows a monthly increase, up 23,000 on the revised April 2023 figures, to 30 million, although this is likely to be revised when more data are received next month.

The unemployment rate for February to April 2023 increased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 3.8%. The increase in unemployment was driven by people unemployed for up to 12 months.

The economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points on the quarter, to 21% in February to April 2023. The quarterly decrease was largely driven by those looking after family or home, or ‘other' reasons.

Those inactive because of long-term sickness increased to a record high.

In response to the latest ONS labour market statistics, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "The number of people in work has reached a record high, and the IMF and OECD recently credited our major reforms at the Budget which will help even more back into work while growing the economy.

"But rising prices are continuing to eat into people's pay checks - so we must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year to boost living standards."

Emma Mogford, manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, said while the labour market remains surprisingly tight with unemployment falling and wage inflation increasing, which is broadly good news for the UK economy, it is very challenging for the Bank of England.

"It may mean interest rates have to stay higher for longer to bring inflation back to normal levels," she said.

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment Strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said in the context of April's shock inflation print, this latest ONS data puts "significant pressure" on the Bank of England to increase rates again at next week's policy meeting.

"Another 25bp hike seems the most likely option. We continue to believe that the BoE will hike at the August and September meetings implying Bank Rate breaches 5%.

"With the possibility of "higher-for longer" rates, a UK recession looks unavoidable as tight monetary policy filters into the real economy, including the housing market. We retain a cautious view on UK risk assets," he said.