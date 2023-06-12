Liontrust alters returns focus and rebrands Multi-Asset Active fund range

MA Explorer range

John Husselbee (pictured) explained the changes would 'ensure clarity and transparency' for clients.
John Husselbee (pictured) explained the changes would 'ensure clarity and transparency' for clients.

Liontrust has amended the objectives of its Multi-Asset Active funds to remove specific volatility bands from its returns focus and rebranded the fund range to MA Explorer to reflect the change.

The funds previously held dual objectives to meet a specific volatility target and generate capital growth and/or income. Following the shift, the funds will only focus on the latter objective over the long term. The range will continue to be risk profiled but will no longer be risk targeted, Liontrust said.

Liontrust delays publication of GAM takeover details

The funds have also been renamed to better clarify their maximum equity exposure: 

  • MA Active Reserve becomes MA Explorer 35
  • MA Active Moderate Income becomes MA Explorer Income 45
  • MA Active Intermediate Income becomes MA Explorer Income 60    
  • MA Active Progressive becomes MA Explorer 70  
  • MA Active Growth becomes MA Explorer 85  
  • MA Active Dynamic becomes MA Explorer 100  

This will also result in the funds adopting new comparator benchmarks utilising IA sectors that represent their respective exposure to equities.

John Husselbee, head of the Liontrust Multi-Asset team, explained there are four objectives for the change in name and focus for the range: "We want to ensure clarity and transparency so advisers and their clients are able to understand what they are investing in and how the funds can be used within their own portfolios. 

"Second, we want to provide choice in terms of funds and portfolios, target risk and returns focused, and which underlying securities are held. Third, this choice and clarity is designed to enable us to help advisers and clients meet their suitability requirements. 

"Fourth, we want consistency across all our multi-asset ranges in terms of the investment process and having the same principles behind the implementation of the process." 

Liontrust and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following acquisition

The rebrand came after Liontrust appointed Hymans Robertson to provide strategic asset allocation services and Defaqto as its provider of risk profile oversight services for the Multi-Asset funds and portfolios.

The unveiling of the Anti-Benchmark High Yield Maturity 2027 fund follows the launch of the firm’s 2026 maturity fund earlier this year.
Unit trusts/OEICs

TOBAM launches anti-benchmark high yield fund

Target-dated for 2027

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 06 June 2023 • 1 min read
While traditional bricks and mortar property funds enjoy lower volatility, the Gravis fund offers better liquidity.
Unit trusts/OEICs

RSMR adds Gravis fund of REITs to rated list

VT Gravis UK Listed Property

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 01 June 2023 • 1 min read
Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association: "This month, we have seen investors opt for a cautious approach favouring bond funds."
Unit trusts/OEICs

Consumer confidence boosts funds as £2.8bn invested in April

Investment Association flows

Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 June 2023 • 1 min read
