FCA investigating Odey Asset Management as Crispin Odey faces sexual assault allegations - reports

According to the Financial Times, people familiar with the situation said the regulator has been conducting an internal investigation into the hedge fund firm, which initially focused on non-financial misconduct but then moved to governance issues after Odey fired his executive committee in 2021.

The FT reported the FCA may now widen its investigation to consider potential non-financial misconduct by Odey, following the publication of an FT investigation into how the hedge fund manager avoided sexual assault allegations for years.

According to the FT investigation, 13 women who have worked for Odey Asset Management or had social or professional dealings with Crispin Odey, told the publication that Odey abused or harassed them; eight alleged he sexually assaulted them.

The FT said it has "corroborated accounts of an abusive workplace culture through interviews with more than 40 former employees of Odey Asset Management at every level".

According to the FT, a law firm representing Odey said he "strenuously disputed" the allegations.

A spokesperson for Odey Asset Management declined to comment to Investment Week and Crispin Odey has also been contacted for comment.

Following publication of the FT''s recent investigation, the FT and Bloomberg reported that Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan were reviewing their prime brokerage relationships with the hedge fund group.

In a statement Odey AM sent out to clients on the 9 June seen by Investment Week responding to the FT's investigation, CEO Peter Martin said that "for legal reasons, we cannot comment in detail on the various allegations which are being looked into by our lawyers".

He added: "Odey AM treats, now and in the past, such allegations extremely seriously", claiming it has "robust policies and procedures" in place in the company to ensure that all the firm's staff complies with all its legal and regulatory obligations.

Martin said staff wellbeing was "central" to the firm's culture and said "we do not recognise the picture of the firm that has been painted by the FT".

The CEO also addressed speculation around the business' relationship with its clients and said that it again could not comment in detail for legal reasons, he said the firm had been in "active discussions" with all services providers and said he was "confident" they would continue working with Odey AM.

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan declined to comment. The FCA has been contacted for comment.

Crispin Odey was previously found not guilty of indecent assault in March 2021, over claims made by a junior female banker concerning an incident in 1998.

In December 2022, news website Tortoise reported that Odey faced four separate claims of sexual assault, all of which had taken place after 1998. It said Odey was asked to comment, to which he replied there were "falsehoods" and "inaccuracies" in the allegations.