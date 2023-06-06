abrdn US small cap fund placed under review by Morningstar following manager departure

Timothy Skiendzielewski

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Timothy Skiendzielewski, who became a manager on the fund in July 2019, departed from the firm on 4 June “for another opportunity”, an abrdn spokesperson told Investment Week.
Image:

Timothy Skiendzielewski, who became a manager on the fund in July 2019, departed from the firm on 4 June “for another opportunity”, an abrdn spokesperson told Investment Week.

abrdn’s US Small Cap Equity fund has been placed under review by Morningstar after its lead manager Timothy Skiendzielewski left the firm.

Skiendzielewski, who became a manager on the fund in July 2019, left the firm on 4 June "for another opportunity", an abrdn spokesperson told Investment Week.

Morningstar analyst Eric Schultz said that following Skiendzielewski's "unexpected" exit, the fund had been placed under review, stating that a "new, untested lead manager and significant personnel turnover warrant caution".

Last year, former lead manager and former head of US equities at abrdn Ralph Bassett and Jason Kotik departed from abrdn after 14 years managing the fund.

"Given that Bassett made all final investment decisions here, Skiendzielewski has limited experience as a lead manager," said Schultz.

"Overall, the strategy lost the edge it once had. Other options with more stable teams and durable advantages exist."

The abrdn spokesperson said Skiendzielewski had been working with Christopher Colarik, who has been appointed head of US smaller companies equities, "to ensure a smooth transition".

Colarik joined abrdn at the end of March as a co-manager of the US Small Cap Equity fund, with over 20 years of experience in the small cap sector, most recently at Glenmede Investment Management.

In addition, Scott Eun has been promoted to portfolio manager and senior investment director. He joined abrdn in 2007 and has been a member of the small cap team since 2018.

The spokesperson said abrdn "would like to thank [Skiendzielewski] for his contribution to the company and wish him well for the future".

They added: "We are delighted that Christopher Colarik joined abrdn at the end of March 2023, bringing over 20 years of experience investing in small cap companies."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

TOBAM launches anti-benchmark high yield fund

Calastone: ESG equity funds suffer worst ever outflows in May

More on Fund management

Alicia Zhang and Francesco Manfredini
Fund management

Comgest hires two US equity analysts

Zhang and Manfredini

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 06 June 2023 • 1 min read
Richard Buxton brings to an end an almost four-decade investment career
Fund management

Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter

UK Alpha fund strategy unchanged

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 June 2023 • 2 min read
Andy Turnbull, senior investment manager, Federated Hermes
Fund management

Federated Hermes appoints manager for UK Nature Impact strategy

Based in London

Laura Miller
clock 23 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves Lansdown after 28 years

06 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

06 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

BlackRock increases market share of UK asset management by 93% over past decade

06 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

05 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

abrdn begins £150m share buyback programme

05 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

abrdn US small cap fund placed under review by Morningstar following manager departure

06 June 2023 • 1 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot