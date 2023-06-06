abrdn US small cap fund placed under review by Morningstar following manager departure

Timothy Skiendzielewski, who became a manager on the fund in July 2019, departed from the firm on 4 June “for another opportunity”, an abrdn spokesperson told Investment Week.

Morningstar analyst Eric Schultz said that following Skiendzielewski's "unexpected" exit, the fund had been placed under review, stating that a "new, untested lead manager and significant personnel turnover warrant caution".

Last year, former lead manager and former head of US equities at abrdn Ralph Bassett and Jason Kotik departed from abrdn after 14 years managing the fund.

"Given that Bassett made all final investment decisions here, Skiendzielewski has limited experience as a lead manager," said Schultz.

"Overall, the strategy lost the edge it once had. Other options with more stable teams and durable advantages exist."

The abrdn spokesperson said Skiendzielewski had been working with Christopher Colarik, who has been appointed head of US smaller companies equities, "to ensure a smooth transition".

Colarik joined abrdn at the end of March as a co-manager of the US Small Cap Equity fund, with over 20 years of experience in the small cap sector, most recently at Glenmede Investment Management.

In addition, Scott Eun has been promoted to portfolio manager and senior investment director. He joined abrdn in 2007 and has been a member of the small cap team since 2018.

The spokesperson said abrdn "would like to thank [Skiendzielewski] for his contribution to the company and wish him well for the future".

They added: "We are delighted that Christopher Colarik joined abrdn at the end of March 2023, bringing over 20 years of experience investing in small cap companies."