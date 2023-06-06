TOBAM launches anti-benchmark high yield fund

The unveiling of the Anti-Benchmark High Yield Maturity 2027 fund follows the launch of the firm’s 2026 maturity fund earlier this year.

TOBAM said, as increased inflation and rising rates continue to cause uncertainty, the fund aims to provide investors with a risk neutral allocation and deliver credit risk premium while mitigating default risk.

Investing in a broad global universe of US, European and emerging market bonds, the fund's range is approximately 4.5 times larger than the euro short term bonds universe.

It also excludes fossil fuels as part of its alignment to the Paris agreement principles, while using TOBAM's key ESG features of exclusion, ESG proprietary footprint alignment and a carbon reduction of 50%.

The fund is managed by Axel Cabrol, head of fixed income at the firm.

He said: "The current market environment of strong balance sheets in the HY corporate markets and flattening yield curves, has inverted lately, resulting in unrewarded risks in long duration.

"This has led us to build a strategy across a broad, global universe, leveraging our ability to neutrally blend risk factors."