Comgest hires two US equity analysts

Based in Paris, Zhang and Manfredini will work on the Comgest US Equity strategy, which focuses on companies that provide ‘all-weather' products and services to their customers.

Zhang has more than a decade of experience covering US stocks, having previously worked at SAFE Investment Company as an analyst covering the US healthcare sector, before becoming a sector portfolio manager in 2018. She also worked as a research analyst at Spring Capital, focusing on US growth stocks.

Meanwhile, Manfredini previously worked as an analyst and portfolio manager at Clartan Associés for three years.

Deutsche Bank maintains US recession forecast

Christophe Nagy, co-lead portfolio manager of the Comgest US Equity strategy, said: "Alicia and Francesco's excellent analytical and research skills are a perfect fit for our bottom up investment style, and I am sure they will further strengthen our edge in the market.

"Our strategy's low volatility is a testament to our habit for picking steady, reliable, growth companies, rather than the more exciting concept stocks that do not always deliver on their potential.

"We seek companies that typically enjoy high return on invested capital, strong free cash flow and sound balance sheets, which means our portfolios are well positioned to navigate 2023 and beyond in an uncertain macro-economic environment."