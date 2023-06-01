RSMR adds Gravis fund of REITs to rated list

VT Gravis UK Listed Property

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
While traditional bricks and mortar property funds enjoy lower volatility, the Gravis fund offers better liquidity.
Image:

While traditional bricks and mortar property funds enjoy lower volatility, the Gravis fund offers better liquidity.

RSMR has added VT Gravis UK Listed Property to its rated list, describing the fund of REITs as an “interesting proposition” that offers an alternative to other UK-focused property funds, Investment Week can reveal.

Analysts at the firm praised the "knowledgeable and experienced management team", which focuses on four key themes within real estate: urbanisation, digitalisation, generation rent and ageing population.

Aviva Investors launches £1.5bn property LTAF

The Gravis team utilises a variety of liquidity screenings to bring the investment universe down to 45 companies, of which the fund invests in around 23.

To select the portfolio, the team focuses primarily on an "attractive valuation", RSMR said, utilising their knowledge of how external valuers assess assets. This valuation model covers six key areas that enhance the original value assessment.

While traditional bricks and mortar property funds enjoys lower volatility, the Gravis fund offers better liquidity, while still providing investors an option to access property through an open-ended model.

Four graphs explaining... Property

The analysts wrote: "Higher bond yields lead to fixed income becoming a contender for capital allocation, especially versus property. However, the focus of the fund is on income growth, not fixed income.

"This is reflected in a number of underlying holdings that have grown their dividend over the medium-to-long term."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter

ii: Investors continue hunt for income in May

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association: "This month, we have seen investors opt for a cautious approach favouring bond funds."
Unit trusts/OEICs

Consumer confidence boosts funds as £2.8bn invested in April

Investment Association flows

Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 June 2023 • 1 min read
'While Steven's departure represents a loss of a significant amount of experience, we believe that Ross, Watson and Willis are capable of picking up the mantle going forward.'
Unit trusts/OEICs

Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond retains spot on Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

Follows Stuart Steven’s retirement

Cristian Angeloni
clock 25 May 2023 • 1 min read
The fund is managed by CIO James Salter and David Mitchinson.
Unit trusts/OEICs

Zennor AM launches Japan Equity Income fund

James Salter and David Mitchinson

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter

02 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

Turkey faces currency woes following Erdogan re-election

02 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

FCA greenlights Rathbones-Investec W&I deal

01 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

European regulator sounds alarm over 'clear increase' in potential greenwashing cases

02 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Generative AI: How can investors profit?

02 June 2023 • 4 min read
06

UK SPAC eyes £1.8m IPO in London

02 June 2023 • 1 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot