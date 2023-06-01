RSMR adds Gravis fund of REITs to rated list

While traditional bricks and mortar property funds enjoy lower volatility, the Gravis fund offers better liquidity.

Analysts at the firm praised the "knowledgeable and experienced management team", which focuses on four key themes within real estate: urbanisation, digitalisation, generation rent and ageing population.

The Gravis team utilises a variety of liquidity screenings to bring the investment universe down to 45 companies, of which the fund invests in around 23.

To select the portfolio, the team focuses primarily on an "attractive valuation", RSMR said, utilising their knowledge of how external valuers assess assets. This valuation model covers six key areas that enhance the original value assessment.

The analysts wrote: "Higher bond yields lead to fixed income becoming a contender for capital allocation, especially versus property. However, the focus of the fund is on income growth, not fixed income.

"This is reflected in a number of underlying holdings that have grown their dividend over the medium-to-long term."